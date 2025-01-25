Rhea Ripley is heartbreakingly split from her best friend in WWE after more than 1433 days

Rhea Ripley has officially been split from her best friend in WWE after a long time. The star is yet to react to it.

Ripley has been on WWE RAW ever since her arrival on the brand on February 22, 2021. Since then, Damian Priest has also been on the brand with her. The two stars were best friends and had been traveling together behind the scenes, even before they became a part of The Judgment Day. Ultimately, they formed the Judgment Day with Edge and started to work together on-screen as well.

Even after being separated, The Terror Twins have been on the same brand this whole time. However, that has changed today. Damian Priest is now a part of WWE SmackDown thanks to Nick Aldis, while Rhea Ripley remains on RAW. As a result, the two have not only been split up on-screen like last year but behind the scenes as well.

This comes after more than 1433 days as that only accounts for days on RAW, but even before that they were together on NXT and arrived on the main roster at the same time.

Stars on different brands have to often travel on separate days, as a result of which Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will likely not be able to travel together anymore. This split may be difficult for both of them to adjust to, but opens up whole new opportunities for Priest, who has been bogged down in a feud with Finn Balor for a long time now.

