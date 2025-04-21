Rhea Ripley helped to the back after loss at WrestleMania 41; another WWE star breaks down in the ring

Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 41 began on an electric note as Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY collided for the Women's World Championship. While The Genius of the Sky managed to retain the title, the night was not so great for Mami and The EST, as the former was helped to the back while the latter broke down in the ring.

The three stars have been embroiled in a feud over the last several weeks and got a chance to settle their differences on The Grandest Stage of Them All. While Belair looked to have the match won after a KOD, SKY delivered a Moonsault and pinned The EST to retain the title.

Bianca Belair was seen breaking down in the ring after letting the match slip away from her grasp. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley was spotted being helped to the back by a WWE official.

IYO SKY is likely to move on from the feud following her win. Meanwhile, the rivalry between Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley looks far from over as they targeted each other multiple times during the match. It will be interesting to see who faces The Genius of the Sky for the gold following 'Mania.

