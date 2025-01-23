  • home icon
Rhea Ripley hints she's "burnt out" ahead of major championship match

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Jan 23, 2025 10:28 GMT
Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion [Image via: WWE.com]

Rhea Ripley will take on Nia Jax this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event with the Women's World Championship on the line. Ripley has had a rollercoaster of a year, suffering several injuries that have kept her sidelined, but she was able to recapture the Women's World Title and could head into WrestleMania season with the title if she could defeat Jax.

Ahead of the show, Ripley shared an update on her Instagram stories that spoke about being "burnt out" but still showing up and making the best of it. WWE stars rarely have an off-season, and it could finally be hitting Ripley ahead of the biggest event of the year.

Is this a hint from the Women's World Champion?

Rhea Ripley has been pushed as one of the best female wrestlers in the company over the past few years, which has forced her to step into several roles and work across brands a few times.

WrestleMania is perhaps the most exhausting time of the year, and the road to the biggest show of the year starts next weekend at the Royal Rumble.

Rhea Ripley has a much improved WWE schedule under Triple H

There was once a time when WWE Superstars would be on the road for around 300 days a year and rarely able to see their family. It seems that this is no longer the case now that Triple H has taken over and adjusted the live event schedule.

WWE stars don't have to do a live tour for several months and are currently only on the road for TV events, which is a major change from the days under former Chairman Vince McMahon.

The move to Netflix has allowed several positive changes for WWE in recent years, and many have been welcomed by the current crop of superstars.

