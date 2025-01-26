Rhea Ripley hints that she could enter the Men's Royal Rumble match

Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion so she has no reason to enter the Royal Rumble match next weekend. The winner of the Rumble is guaranteed a world title shot at WrestleMania.

That being said, after defeating Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event last night, she went on to tease that she could decide to enter the men's match instead. Ripley has pushed the boundaries throughout her career and made it clear numerous times that she could wrestle several members of the male roster, but this would be a huge step for her.

Ripley spoke to Jackie Redmond following her win at Saturday Night's Main Event, where she dropped the hint.

“Maybe I’ll be in the men’s one.”

Only four women have entered the Men's Royal Rumble match in the past - Chyna, Beth Phoenix, Kharma, and Nia Jax. It has been several years since Jax failed in her attempt to win the match, but could Rhea Ripley fare better?

Ripley has shown that she can compete with the men in the past and has even been able to throw Dominik Mysterio around the ring on numerous occasions.

Will Rhea Ripley be able to make an impact in the Men's Royal Rumble?

While all of the women who have entered the men's Royal Rumble have made their appearances memorable, none have come close to winning the match. Ripley could enter towards the end and look as though she was going to win the match, or she could enter early and be able to take out several of the men.

The issue is that it's unlikely she could actually win the match and the fact that she's on a roll on RAW could be halted by this. Either way, Ripley wouldn't look weak by entering the match but her actions could be questioned since she is already the Women's World Champion and already has numerous opportunities in her reach.

