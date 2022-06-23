"Did my hard work hurt your pathetic ego?" – Rhea Ripley hits back at troll claiming her physique almost looks like a "man"

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley replied to a Twitter user who recently commented on her physique.

Ripley has been unstoppable since turning heel on RAW. She recently became the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair but was forced to withdraw as she is medically unfit to compete.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley responded to a user who mocked the former's physique:

"Aw… Did my hard work hurt your pathetic ego? It’s ok, maybe one day you might decide to put your “big boy” pants on and grow a set. Until then be careful because your incompetence is showing."

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

The WWE Universe came out in support of Rhea Ripley after her tweet

The WWE Universe is already a Rhea Ripley fan. Her savage responses are something fans look forward to.

Following her recent tweet, the WWE Universe had an incredible reaction.

While some asked other users to stop commenting on Ripley, others enjoyed The Eradicator's hilarious reply. Here are some of the interesting fan tweets below:

While WWE did not disclose the health conditions sidelining Ripley from the title match against Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank, The Eradicator recently revealed the issue she has been facing.

Taking to Instagram, Ripley replied to a user who said she didn't look injured. Rhea wrote:

"Brain/teeth. Can’t see a brain injury. Stop being incompetent and reaching for nothing."

Check out Ripley's post below:

Despite suffering an injury, Ripley seems excited to be back in the ring. She recently tweeted three pictures of herself, captioned them as:

"see you soon"

Check out Ripley's tweet below:

It'll be interesting to see when and how Rhea Ripley makes a comeback to the squared circle.

