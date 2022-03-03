Rhea Ripley predicts the winner of Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley predicted the winner of the WrestleMania 38 match between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Ronda Rousey was a surprise entrant in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match and went on to win the contest. She chose to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38.

This week, Ripley appeared on WWE's The Bump and said she's curious about going to the blue brand and winning the SmackDown Women's Championship:

"I'm very curious about going to SmackDown and winning the SmackDown Women's Championship because that's the one I haven't put in my little collection. But apart from that, I'm just watching. I'm just trying to pick my time and my spot."

The Australian star wants Rousey to beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38:

"I hope that Rousey puts Charlotte in her place. I'm actually very excited for this because those two, when they go at it, they really go at it. I've stepped in the ring with Charlotte and I know she's extremely tough and I haven't beaten her in one-on-one competition so I hope to have my shot one day and possibly pull out the victory."

Sonya Deville sends out a heartfelt message to Rhea Ripley following her appearance on The Bump

WWE @WWE @RheaRipley_WWE has words of encouragement in regards to #WomensHistoryMonth and unapologetically being yourself and embracing who you truly are. .@RheaRipley_WWE has words of encouragement in regards to #WomensHistoryMonth and unapologetically being yourself and embracing who you truly are. https://t.co/6gPjAaW7Ra

WWE official Sonya Deville is a big fan of former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

The 25-year-old was a special guest on this week's WWE The Bump and spoke about various topics. Ripley urged other superstars to embrace who they are. Deville was impressed with Ripley's thoughts and agreed with what she said. Sonya sent out a heartfelt message for the RAW star:

