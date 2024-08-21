Rhea Ripley ignores security to share heartfelt moment with young WWE fan

Rhea Ripley avoided security at a recent event to share a heartfelt moment with a young WWE fan. The Eradicator will be teaming up with Damian Priest to battle The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match at WWE Bash in Berlin on August 31.

The 27-year-old appeared during Fanatics Fest this past weekend, and a young wrestling fan wanted to hug her. Security attempted to stop the child, but Ripley walked over and shared a hug with her. You can check out the heartwarming video in the Instagram post below.

Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam earlier this month and helped Liv Morgan retain the Women's World Championship. Finn Balor also betrayed Damian Priest during the Premium Live Event and cost him the World Heavyweight Championship in his match against Gunther. The Terror Twins have since teamed up on RAW and vowed to take down the new version of The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley reveals WWE RAW star suggested she use the "Mami" nickname

Rhea Ripley recently shared that Damian Priest suggested she use the Mami nickname on WWE television.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the former champion noted that after Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day, she was trying to get "I'm your Papi" over. However, Priest suggested she use the Mami nickname instead, and she agreed with the former World Heavyweight Champion.

"I'm 27 now, I know who I am. The whole Mami persona, it's who I am. The Mami name might have came from Damian Priest because I wore a 'I'm your Papi' shirt and I was trying to run with the Papi thing and they were like, 'Maybe not.' He was like, 'You're Mami. Just be Mami.' I was like, 'You know what, you were right. I am Mami.'" [1:16 – 1:35]

You can check out the interview with Ripley in the video below:

The Judgment Day got the better of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley this past Monday night on RAW. Mysterio challenged Priest to a singles match, but the heel faction jumped the 42-year-old from behind before the bell rang. Ripley tried to make the save, but the numbers game was too much and The Judgment Day stood tall.

