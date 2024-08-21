  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Rhea Ripley
  • Rhea Ripley ignores security to share heartfelt moment with young WWE fan

Rhea Ripley ignores security to share heartfelt moment with young WWE fan

By Robert Lentini
Modified Aug 21, 2024 19:22 GMT
Ripley will be in action in a huge match at Bash in Berlin. [Photos: WWE.com]
Ripley will be in action in a huge match at Bash in Berlin. [Photos: WWE.com]

Rhea Ripley avoided security at a recent event to share a heartfelt moment with a young WWE fan. The Eradicator will be teaming up with Damian Priest to battle The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match at WWE Bash in Berlin on August 31.

The 27-year-old appeared during Fanatics Fest this past weekend, and a young wrestling fan wanted to hug her. Security attempted to stop the child, but Ripley walked over and shared a hug with her. You can check out the heartwarming video in the Instagram post below.

also-read-trending Trending

Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam earlier this month and helped Liv Morgan retain the Women's World Championship. Finn Balor also betrayed Damian Priest during the Premium Live Event and cost him the World Heavyweight Championship in his match against Gunther. The Terror Twins have since teamed up on RAW and vowed to take down the new version of The Judgment Day.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Rhea Ripley reveals WWE RAW star suggested she use the "Mami" nickname

Rhea Ripley recently shared that Damian Priest suggested she use the Mami nickname on WWE television.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the former champion noted that after Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day, she was trying to get "I'm your Papi" over. However, Priest suggested she use the Mami nickname instead, and she agreed with the former World Heavyweight Champion.

"I'm 27 now, I know who I am. The whole Mami persona, it's who I am. The Mami name might have came from Damian Priest because I wore a 'I'm your Papi' shirt and I was trying to run with the Papi thing and they were like, 'Maybe not.' He was like, 'You're Mami. Just be Mami.' I was like, 'You know what, you were right. I am Mami.'" [1:16 – 1:35]

You can check out the interview with Ripley in the video below:

youtube-cover

The Judgment Day got the better of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley this past Monday night on RAW. Mysterio challenged Priest to a singles match, but the heel faction jumped the 42-year-old from behind before the bell rang. Ripley tried to make the save, but the numbers game was too much and The Judgment Day stood tall.

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी