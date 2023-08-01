Rhea Ripley further injures a superstar on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley further injured a WWE Superstar tonight on Monday Night RAW.

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez have had their run-ins recently. Raquel's fearless attitude towards Rhea didn't please the latter, and she kept warning Raquel to stay out of her business. Raquel wouldn't listen, resulting in Rhea attacking her before her tag title defense. This eventually led to her and Liv Morgan losing the titles to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

Tonight on the red brand, Judgment Day was in the ring. Rhea and Damian Priest addressed their dominance by listing the superstars they have injured recently.

Just then, Raquel Rodriguez's music played, and she came out. She brawled with Ripley and threw her into the barricade multiple times. However, Dominik Mysterio distracted Raquel, and Rhea took advantage of this by attacking the injured leg of Rodriguez as the rest of Judgment Day laughed about it.

The officials came down to check on Raquel as the segment came to an end. This assault will help intensify the rivalry between Ripley and Rodriguez further.

