Rhea Ripley interrupted by 37-year-old male superstar after being handed brand new championship on RAW

Rhea Ripley being handed a new championship belt was a foregone conclusion and WWE's solution to avoid the title swaps that have happened in the past due to the WWE Draft. However, the new WWE Women's World Champion's celebrations were cut short by a top male star.

Adam Pearce introduced the new WWE Women's World title on RAW, similar to Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. Dominik Mysterio rushed to the ring to wrap the title around his Mami before declaring that behind every great woman is a great man. But within just a couple of minutes, the two were interrupted by none other than Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes' issue, of course, was not with Rhea Ripley but with Dominik Mysterio. Last week on Miz TV, Dominik and Cody had a verbal confrontation where the former slapped The American Nightmare before hiding behind Rhea Ripley.

Cody began to verbally berate Dominik Mysterio and even challenged him to a match at Money in the Bank.

As for Ripley, her celebrations were cut short, but she told Cody Rhodes that Dominik is more of a man than he could ever dream of being. She then accepted his challenge on Dominik's behalf.

There has been some criticism among a small portion of fans who believe that Ripley hasn't interacted with her fellow female stars enough since winning the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 39. Do you agree? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

