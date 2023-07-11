Rhea Ripley interrupts her own faction member; forces them to leave the ring on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has taken control of proceedings in WWE, ensuring everyone acknowledges her for the dominance on RAW. While she didn't come out as a champion tonight on RAW, she interrupted Finn Balor.

The tension between The Judgment Day came to a head, with Balor and Priest seemingly costing each other opportunities to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins.

When Balor opened up the show by calling out Damian Priest, it seemed that Judgment Day's time in the sun was over, and things were ending on WWE RAW.

However, one woman was not ready to let that happen. Rhea Ripley, accompanied by Dominik, walked out, interrupting Balor. She shut him up whenever he said something that might have led to him saying something he regretted. Once she got in the ring, she even lowered his mic, saying that they could talk about their issues in the back, privately, and not out in the ring.

She succeeded and was able to make Balor head to the back. In talks there, the issues seemed to be ironed out for now. With the message clear, it appears that Balor is the one who gets his shot at Seth Rollins first.

