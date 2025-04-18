Rhea Ripley involved in major botch due to mistake made by WWE; takes shot at male WWE Superstars

Rhea Ripley appeared at WrestleMania 41 Kickoff Show, where she was involved in a major botch after a mistake made by WWE's production team.

Moments before Ripley took to the stage, The New Day addressed the WWE Universe in Las Vegas ahead of their World Tag Team Championship Match against The War Raiders. Unfortunately for Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, their mics were cut off before they could finish their promos.

Ripley was handed the same microphone after she had made her way out to the stage. She was briefly inaudible before Pat McAfee handed The Eradicator his mic, as she then proceeded to take a shot at The New Day.

"They're treating me like I'm The New Day or something" said Rhea Ripley. [3:10-3:17]

Rhea Ripley will challenge for the Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat Match on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. She will face the reigning champion, IYO SKY, and the original number one contender for the title, winner of this year's Women's Elimination Chamber, Bianca Belair.

The Triple Threat Women's World Championship match will kick-start WrestleMania Sunday. Ripley has the opportunity to make history by becoming a three-time champion. Her latest reign ended at the hands of SKY, who won the title a few weeks before WrestleMania 41.

