Rhea Ripley is issued a ban on WWE RAW; is left furious

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh faced the team of Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Leading up to the highly anticipated WarGames match at Survivor Series, the four individuals participated in a tag team match, with each team aiming to secure crucial momentum. However, the bout came to a premature end when Finn Balor and Damian Priest made their way out to attack Zayn and Rollins.

Rhea Ripley was seen orchestrating the assault as Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso rushed to the aid of their teammates. This led to a skirmish between the two teams at ringside. Subsequently, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce stepped in to address the escalating situation.

Furious at the match being disrupted by interference, he announced that everyone, including Rhea Ripley, would be banned from ringside during the WWE Tag Team Championship bout later that night.

The Eradicator of the Judgment Day was seen confronting Pearce, but the latter was having none of it. He asserted that he runs Monday Night RAW, not Judgment Day.

It will be intriguing to witness whether Balor and Priest can successfully defend their titles against Rhodes and Uso in the main event of the show.

