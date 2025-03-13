Rhea Ripley issues an apology

Rhea Ripley has now issued an apology. This comes after the star was called out.

On WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair were busy with each other after they interrupted IYO SKY's promo segment where she was celebrating becoming the new Women's World Champion. She defeated Ripley to do so, but the former champion blamed Belair's interference for it, and the two were at loggerheads.

They even pushed SKY away, overlooking her, which led to the frustrated champion finally having enough and throwing hands. She slapped Ripley across the face, shocking her, and then continued by punching Belair and knocking her down. Since then, Belair and Ripley have been taking shots at each other on social media, and SKY has demanded that they stop.

Tension has been between the two friends, and Ripley clearly feels bad about it, as she's now issued an apology. The two have not been on the best terms, and the tone of the apology seems to indicate that the star is trying to mitigate the tension.

Rhea Ripley appears to be rolling her eyes in the apology, but clearly, she means it as well, given that the star is friends with IYO SKY, and the star was legitimately upset with her and Bianca Belair on WWE RAW this week. She and SKY are friends, given their long history, and the star is potentially also looking to set things right after RAW. Thus, even if the tone says otherwise, the message is probably sincere, with the star worrying about what SKY thinks.

"Sorry mum. 🙄," Ripley wrote.

Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY will potentially face each other at WrestleMania

With Belair set to challenge SKY at WrestleMania, it remains to be seen if Ripley will also get involved in the match. Both stars have something of a claim, and at least the feud between Belair and Ripley has gotten heated.

IYO SKY is also tired of being ignored and overlooked despite being the champion. This became even more evident in her actions on RAW this week. Now, Adam Pearce must book the match between the three stars. All three are involved in an intriguing story and are immensely over with the fans.

