Rhea Ripley "k*lled" by Art the Clown 

Rhea Ripley has made it clear that she is a massive fan of horror films, and one of them is Terrifier. The former WWE Women's World Champion had the opportunity to attend Silver Scream Con this weekend, which allowed her to share the stage with Art the Clown from the Terrifier films, who is played by David Howard Thornton.Ripley was attacked by the clown on the stage in front of a watching crowd before being &quot;killed&quot; in what was a dream come true for Mami. There was an altercation between the two stars before Art took Ripley's Labubu, which led to him being slapped and a physical altercation then ensued. She later shared on her Instagram page that despite the attack, they were still friends, so it seems that she has no hard feelings, in the same way Liv Morgan was able to forgive Chucky when she was &quot;killed&quot; by the horror film star. Rhea Ripley will be on WWE RAW tomorrow nightDespite the attack, Ripley is expected to be part of this week's episode of RAW since she is still part of a major storyline with Iyo Sky and Asuka. The women picked up a new enemy in Nikki Bella last week on RAW and now it seems that she has joined forces with Ripley and could take on Asuka and Kairi Sane at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza event. Iyo Sky will be taking on Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant WWE Women's World Championship this weekend, but her Damage CTRL stablemates have caused a number of issues in her friendship with Rhea Ripley in recent weeks, and it appears that they could cost her the Women's Championship at Wrestlepalooza as well. Asuka's impending heel turn appears to be a hot topic of conversation in WWE at present.