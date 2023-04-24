Rhea Ripley laughs at 48-year-old star for thinking that Dominik is going through a 'phase'

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley couldn't help but laugh at Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio over his recent comments about Dominik.

Rey Mysterio defeated his son Dominik at WrestleMania 39. The veteran didn't want to face his son in the ring, but the latter went too far when he screamed at his mother on an episode of SmackDown.

The 48-year-old still thinks that Dominik is going through a phase and will embrace his good side somewhere down the line.

Here's what he said while chatting with Logan Paul on his IMPAULSIVE podcast:

“It came from a bit of jealousy from my son, but he knows, man, I’ve given him everything, the lifestyle that I wish I would have had as a kid. But at the end of the day, when you said it was just a phase that we went through, I’m hoping this is just a phase.” [H/T WrestleZone]

Rhea Ripley noticed Rey's comments on Sportskeeda's official Instagram handle. She has now responded to the comments on her Instagram story. The Eradicator laughed at Rey's comments and had the following to say in response:

"Oh Rey... Mami is never just a "phase.""

Ripley doesn't think Dominik's ever going back to being a good guy again

Rhea Ripley is having the time of her life with Dominik on WWE TV

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have both benefitted a great deal ever since they joined The Judgment Day last year. The heel turn helped Dominik's waning career, which was going nowhere when he was a babyface.

Here's what Ripley said to NY Post about her relationship with Dom:

"Me and Dom, we’re just going out there and we’re having fun. We’re being menaces to society and just going out there and doing whatever we want. We’ve definitely put our own spice onto it. This all just started from me wearing an 'I’m Your Papi' shirt. I knew that I was coming back and I knew I wanted to screw with Rey on his (25th) anniversary. I was like you know what, I’m going to order this shirt and wear it on TV and that was it pretty much. [H/T NY Post]

One wonders what Rey Mysterio has to say about The Nightmare's response to him. The WWE legend would love to get his beloved son back from the clutches of The Judgment Day in the near future.

Will Dominik ever go back to being a good guy? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes