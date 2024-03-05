Rhea Ripley laughs backstage seeing Becky Lynch frustrated after speaking to top WWE star

Rhea Ripley laughed backstage after seeing Becky Lynch's frustration after speaking to a top WWE star.

Liv Morgan made her return at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match. Since then, she has claimed to be on a revenge tour to seek vengeance against Ripley for injuring her.

However, her plan hit its first roadblock when she lost at the Elimination Chamber after Becky Lynch pinned her. Things didn't get better for Morgan. Last week on RAW, The Man interfered in her match against Nia Jax, costing her the bout.

Tonight on RAW, Lynch faced Jax. During the match, Morgan attacked Jax. As Lynch and Morgan argued, Nia took advantage and took them both out.

Following this incident, Lynch and Morgan got into a heated argument backstage, which resulted in the former challenging the latter to a match next week on RAW. After Morgan walked away, Rhea Ripley approached Lynch and added insult to injury by laughing in her face.

Expand Tweet

It looks like Becky Lynch might be a bit distracted before her match at WrestleMania 40, which could bode well for Mami.

Do you think Liv Morgan's revenge tour has been off to a good start? Sound off in the comments section.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Do you think Liv Morgan's revenge tour has been off to a good start? Yes No 0 votes