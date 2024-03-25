Rhea Ripley laughs at CM Punk's surprising claim ahead of WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has raised the bar at recent WWE live events and it seems that former World Champion CM Punk has noticed.

Punk has become aware that Ripley has been making waves and claimed that he will be raising the bar this week on RAW, even threatening to kiss Cody Rhodes, to make his point clear.

Ripley has since seen the update and shared it on her Instagram stories, where she laughed at the prospect of Punk and Rhodes kissing and making up ahead of WrestleMania.

Rhea Ripley finds his claim hilarious

CM Punk has made a lot of enemies since returning to WWE and has been out of action since he tore his tricep back at The Royal Rumble.

Punk makes his return tonight in his hometown of Chicago and it seems that he could be there to deliver an announcement of some kind. Rhea Ripley seems as though she will be eagerly anticipating the announcement as part of tonight's show.

Is CM Punk cleared for WrestleMania?

CM Punk has been rehabbing his injury over the past few months after undergoing surgery and now it seems he could be getting closer to being cleared for WrestleMania.

Punk came back to WWE with one thing at the back of his mind, the fact that he is yet to main event WrestleMania. The former WWE Champion would have been part of the main event this year if he wasn't injured and his match against Seth Rollins was able to take place.

Instead, Rollins will now main event night one with The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes, with major implications for the night two main event riding on the match.

It's unclear if Punk is set to announce that he will be able to be part of WrestleMania if he will be the host of WrestleMania, respond to the comments that have been made by Drew McIntyre in recent weeks or even give the WWE Universe a health update.

WrestleMania is now less than two weeks away and several changes could be made for the show over the next 12 days.

Poll : Will CM Punk be part of WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion