Rhea Ripley lifts 220lbs WWE Superstar on her shoulders in huge Judgment Day victory at Crown Jewel

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley lifted AJ Styles on her shoulders as she helped The Judgment Day cheat their way to victory at Crown Jewel 2022.

The O.C. took on The Judgment Day at Crown Jewel, with Ripley at ringside, making her prescience felt throughout. The match was high-impact, with many high-flying offenses and big power moves from Damian Priest and Luke Gallows. The heel trio also kept AJ Styles out of the match in the early stages.

At the conclusion of the match, Rhea Ripley lifted Styles onto her shoulders and dropped him onto the ring apron. This stunned The Phenomenal One before he was thrown back into the ring, where Finn Balor was waiting for him.

Balor hit the Coup de Grace on the prone Styles, securing victory for The Judgment Day. During Rhea Ripley's attack, Michael Cole noted that someone should "kick her a**" on commentary.

During the match, commentary even referenced that Karl Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Anderson was scheduled to defend the title on the same night as WWE Crown Jewel.

What did you think of The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day at WWE Crown Jewel? Were you impressed by Ripley's strength?

