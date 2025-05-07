Rhea Ripley lifts host mid-interview [WATCH]

Rhea Ripley has often showcased her immense strength on live television, but this time, she had the opportunity to show it during an interview while promoting the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Perth.

Lately, Grayson Waller and Rhea Ripley have been touring all over Australia to promote an upcoming WWE premium live event. Instead of Saudi Arabia, the company decided to shake things up, and the upcoming Crown Jewel event will take place in October 2025 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

In an interview with 92.9 Triple M Perth while promoting WWE Crown Jewel 2025, the host, Daniel Leach, asked Mami if she could lift him. The former Women's World Champion agreed and showcased her immense strength by lifting the host before they returned to the interview.

You can check out the video below:

Rhea Ripley is set to miss WWE Backlash 2025

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley inserted herself in the title picture against IYO SKY and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41. While Mami didn't win the title in Las Vegas, The EST took the pinfall and lost to The Genius of the Sky.

After the event, Belair shifted her focus towards the women's division on the blue brand and the ongoing drama between Jade Cargill and Naomi. Meanwhile, Ripley came after SKY and the Women's World Championship.

Later, Rhea Ripley saved IYO SKY from an attack by Roxanne Perez and Giulia on Monday Night RAW. The two rising stars from NXT have targeted the champion, and Mami has stood up to defend her rival.

On the upcoming edition of WWE RAW, Ripley and SKY will team up to take on Perez and Giulia in a tag team match. The match takes place on the fallout episode of Backlash.

With the draft around the corner, it'll be interesting to see if Mami remains on the red brand and chases after the Women's World Championship or if she leaves the brand and feuds with new and old faces on SmackDown.

