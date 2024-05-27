Rhea Ripley 'likes' tweet taking shot at Dominik Mysterio after WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Rhea Ripley has reacted to a hilarious jibe taken at none other than Dominik Mysterio, her on-screen partner on WWE TV. The Nightmare 'liked' an artwork based on her recent picture with AEW star Buddy Matthews that went viral.

Ripley and Matthews are engaged in real life. In a recent post, Matthews was seen lying on Ripley's back. The picture went viral in no time and an artist ended up making a hilarious artwork based on the same.

The artwork shows Dominik in a sad state while staring at Rhea and Buddy's romantic photo. Rhea Ripley noticed the artwork and liked it as well as can be seen below:

Rhea Ripley is likely angry at Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan was responsible for putting The Eradicator out of action in a backstage attack. The former Women's World Champion was forced to vacate her title due to an injury that she suffered during the attack.

At WWE King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia, Liv Morgan took on Becky Lynch for the Women's World Title. The Man had won the belt after surviving a battle royal contested shortly after Mami vacated the championship. The final moments of the bout saw Dominik interfering and inadvertently costing Lynch the match, in what looked like a blunder on his part. Dirty Dom looked regretful after Liv won the match and the title.

Dominik Mysterio tried to pass Becky Lynch a chair during the match, but Liv Morgan took advantage and planted Lynch on the chair with the Oblivion.

Ripley is bound to return to WWE TV somewhere down the line. She is hell-bent on taking revenge on Morgan for what she did to her backstage on RAW. In addition to confronting Morgan, Ripley will quite possibly have a word with Dominik and ask him to explain his actions at King and Queen of the Ring.

