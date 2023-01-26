Rhea Ripley makes bold proclamation about the Women's Royal Rumble match

Rhea Ripley is confident that she will emerge victorious in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match.

Female wrestlers of the past and present will battle it out in a 30-woman over-the-top-rope elimination match for an opportunity at the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez, Zelina Vega, Candice LeRae, and Emma have already been confirmed for the match.

During an interview with The Hindustan Times, Rhea Ripley stated that her current goal is to win the bout and go on to The Grandest Stage of Them All to challenge for a world title.

"The goal is to win the Royal Rumble. I've had matches with pretty much everyone that I know is gonna be in it. Of course there's gonna be wild cards and I don't know who they're gonna be, but I'm in it to win it. I don't care what number I come in. I am gonna make it to the end and I'm gonna throw absolutely everyone out. I'm gonna get my golden ticket to WrestleMania."

Rhea Ripley has her sights set on Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair

The winner of this year's Royal Rumble match must choose which champion they want to face at The Show of Shows. Bianca Belair is the current RAW Women's Champion, while Charlotte Flair is the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Rhea Ripley stated that after winning the Rumble, she's coming for either superstar at WrestleMania 39 if they remain champions.

“I'm gonna take on either Charlotte or Bianca or whoever the hell is the champion at that current time,” she concluded.

Rhea came close to winning the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble, but she was eliminated by the eventual winner Bianca Belair. She has an opportunity to win it this time.

