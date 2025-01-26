Rhea Ripley makes guarantee ahead of the Royal Rumble, sends message to her possible WrestleMania 41 opponent

Rhea Ripley retained her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event last night. Following her successful title defense, Ripley made a guarantee ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and sent a message to her potential opponent at WrestleMania 41.

Mami had a tough opponent for her first title defense since winning back the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan on RAW's Netflix debut. Nia Jax gave her a tough challenge before Mami hit the Riptide for the victory.

Speaking to Jackie Redmond and Peter Rosenberg after her match, Rhea Ripley assured her fans that she will be the the champion heading into WrestleMania 41. Ripley also had a message for whoever might challenge her in Las Vegas.

"At the end of the day, everyone wants that WrestleMania gold ticket. I don't blame them. It's a massive opportunity. It's what everyone works for. I have a target on my back and I'm not gonna hide from that fact, so whoever it is that I stand across from at WrestleMania 41, because I guarantee I'm walking in Women's World Champion. Whoever stands across the ring from me, they're gonna have to be ready for Mami. Because at the end of the day, what do you always say? 'Mami is always on top,'" Ripley said. [1:42 - 2:08]

The 2025 Royal Rumble is just a week away, with just seven announced participants in the Women's Rumble match. Those stars are Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Bianca Belair, and Naomi.

Backstage plans on Rhea Ripley's potential opponent at WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley already has a pretty stacked resume when it comes to opponents at WrestleMania. Ripley has beaten Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka at The Grandest Stage of Them All. She has also been in the ring with Naomi, Sasha Banks, Carmella, Zelina Vega, Natalya, and Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 38.

But who will be Mami's opponent for this year's event in Las Vegas? According to Fightful Select, one of the rumored names in the mix to face Ripley for the Women's World Championship is Bianca Belair.

The two have been open about making that dream match come true over the past year. Belair has been focused on the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, but that could change depending on what the company wants.

Jade Cargill's story is still up in the air and unfinished, with Naomi also in the mix after what happened back in November.

