Rhea Ripley makes a guarantee for WrestleMania 41 after beating Nia Jax at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley had a bold message after defeating Nia Jax to retain her title at Saturday Night's Main Event tonight. Mami is now looking forward to the 2025 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 41.

The Royal Rumble 2025 Premium Live Event is almost on the horizon. Thirty female stars will compete in the annual free-for-all, and the winner will get a Women's title shot at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

After Rhea Ripley beat Nia Jax to retain the Women's World title tonight, she was interviewed backstage and had much to say. Mami said she was the first person to hold the Women's World title, and having the belt on her shoulder just feels right. She further said she guarantees she will be the one walking to the ring at 'Mania with the Women's World title, and whoever wins the Royal Rumble will have to be ready for her.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Nightmare took back the Women's World title from Liv Morgan on the RAW premiere on Netflix. She had been chasing the belt for months on end before finally bagging it on the historic episode of the red brand.

It remains to be seen if the Women's Royal Rumble winner picks Rhea Ripley for a match at The Show of Shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback