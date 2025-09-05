  • home icon
  Rhea Ripley makes major announcement ahead of SmackDown

Rhea Ripley makes major announcement ahead of SmackDown

By Phillipa Marie
Published Sep 05, 2025 19:32 GMT
Rhea Ripley has shared an update (image via WWE)
Rhea Ripley has shared an update (image via WWE)

Rhea Ripley appears to be embroiled in a story with Asuka and Iyo Sky on WWE RAW at present, but it seems that outside of the ring, she has also been busy.

The former Women's World Champion recently announced on her social media pages that she had been working on a merchandise collaboration with Terrifier and was finally able to share the finished product.

Ripley announced that the shirts are on sale now and are already selling fast.

"GUYS!!! I have my own merch collab with Terrifier. Selling fast so make sure you grab one before they are gone."

Ripley has confessed that she is a huge fan of the horror film series, and now it seems that she has been able to create a memorable piece of merchandise for fans of both Ripley and Terrifier.

What role will Rhea Ripley play at Wrestlepalooza?

WWE has a number of options for Rhea Ripley, since it has now been established that the former champion is friends with CM Punk.

This means that she could be the one to help Punk overcome his issues with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, but she also has some issues of her own. Asuka and Kairi Sane are not fans of her friendship with Iyo Sky, and it appears to be heading towards a major heel turn.

Wrestlepalooza is now less than three weeks away, and Ripley could be pushed into whatever role WWE decides is best for her. There is a hope that CM Punk could be set to bring back his wife, AJ Lee, but if WWE decides that there is a better option, despite fans pushing for Lee's return after a decade, then Ripley could be the choice as well.

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley have a history of their own and she would make sense if that is what is decided.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Phillipa Marie
