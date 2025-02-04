Rhea Ripley makes a massive mistake on RAW; top WWE star left heartbroken 

Rhea Ripley committed a huge blunder on the latest episode of WWE RAW. She accidentally cost IYO SKY a spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match, and the latter was left heartbroken.

The Genius of the Sky collided with Liv Morgan in a qualifying match during the show. Before the match, the Damage CTRL member was attacked by the Judgment Day member backstage. Mami tried to help her, but Raquel Rodriguez blindsided her.

Liv Morgan tried to bail after the bell rang, but IYO SKY stopped her. The latter got sent into the barricade and the apron. IYO sent Liv face-first into the mat and hit a stomp for a two-count. The latter rocked her opponent with a running knee in the corner and hit a dropkick for a two-count.

Trending

IYO SKY performed a dropkick of her own and sent Liv Morgan to the floor. She then wiped out the latter with a suicide dive. The Judgment Day star performed Three Amigos and hit SKY with a knee to the face. IYO went for a missile dropkick and hit a stomp to the midsection.

Expand Tweet

The Genius of the Sky tried to perform the over-the-moonsault, but Raquel interfered. Rhea Ripley came out and attacked her. Liv tried to help her friend but Mami hit her, which caused a disqualification.

Liv Morgan won the match, and IYO SKY looked devastated. Rhea Ripley cost her the match and unknowingly helped her longtime rival win.

