Rhea Ripley makes personal announcement; welcomes new family member

Rhea Ripley was successful in defending her Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40 this past weekend and then was able to watch her Judgment Day stable-mate, and one of her best friends, Damian Priest win the World Heavyweight Championship the following night.

Ripley was attacked by Liv Morgan on WWE RAW and it seems that following the show, she has decided to share some good news on her Instagram. The current women's champion shared the fact that she had a new member of her family, a dog called Bella.

Rhea Ripley welcomed a new member to her family

Rhea Ripley is engaged to AEW star Buddy Matthews, who was known by the name Buddy Murphy in WWE. The couple already have several pets and now they have decided to add Bella to their family.

The events in WWE have become much fewer in recent years which means that superstars are able to spend more time at home than on the road, so now Ripley will be able to spend time with her animals.

Rhea Ripley is expected to feud with Liv Morgan heading into WWE Backlash

WrestleMania took place only a few days ago but already WWE is gearing up for Backlash, which takes place live from France on May 4th. As part of last night's episode of WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley was attacked by Liv Morgan in a backstage segment where she hit her on the head with a chair before continuing the assault whilst Rhea was down.

Morgan has made it clear that there is a target on Ripley's back since making her return at The Royal Rumble. It was The Nightmare who sidelined her for almost a year and she has since been on a revenge tour and has noted that it will lead her to Ripley in the end.

It seems that the two women could be set to collide at WWE Backlash since the groundwork for their feud has already begun and WWE now only has a couple of weeks to set up the match.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you think Rhea Ripley will face Liv Morgan at Backlash? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion