Rhea Ripley makes a request to Triple H

Rhea Ripley has revealed that she made a request to Chief Content Officer Triple H while WWE was in Australia.

At Elimination Chamber: Perth, The Nightmare defeated Nia Jax to retain her Women's World title in the main event of the night. Ripley received a loud ovation from her countrymen and was in tears after her big win.

After the victory, Rhea Ripley spoke with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes. She revealed that she talked with Triple H about a potential WWE return to Australia somewhere down the line.

"I already asked him! I hope we come back more, I really do, because I would... I mean... did you hear that crowd? They were amazing the entire show, and I feel like sometimes with crowds they get a little...over it just because they're spoiled. They're spoiled, come on America, you're spoiled, you know it. So no, it's really nice to be back and it felt like the Puerto Rico show for Zelina Vega, except this was my turn, so I hope that that little gremlin is sitting at home, smiling about how emotional I got, 'cause I know that she's going to give me so much cr*p for it.'" [2:04-2:44]

Rhea Ripley's new goal is to put down Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40

Over the past year, Ripley has defeated some of the biggest names in WWE. She is now preparing to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL in one of the most anticipated matches in recent memory.

Lynch and Ripley have crossed paths on multiple occasions but have never engaged in a full-fledged feud.

Ripley won the Women's World title at last year's Show of Shows. She will now look to defeat The Man at WrestleMania 40 and complete a year as the top female champion.

