Rhea Ripley makes a surprise appearance at Elimination Chamber; involved in huge confrontation

Rhea Ripley's spot at WrestleMania 41 isn't confirmed yet as of this writing, but it will be in 48 hours when she faces IYO SKY on RAW. She made a surprise appearance at the Elimination Chamber to confront her 'Mania opponent if she retains on the Monday Night show.

Ad

Both marquee Women's matches are on the verge of being set in stone. While Charlotte Flair has confirmed her match against Tiffany Stratton, the Women's World Championship match is one bout away from being fully confirmed. To secure her spot at WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley will have to retain her title against SKY on RAW.

After Bianca Belair won the Elimination Chamber match, she pointed to the WrestleMania sign while on the entrance ramp. Following this, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley came from behind to confront her. This appearance was surprising since she wasn't scheduled for a match. However, IYO SKY also made her entrance shortly after.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The way it was presented made it seem like a Triple Threat match was brewing. Fans would be unlikely to object should WWE put SKY in the Women's World Title match at WrestleMania 41.

If not, the very idea of Ripley vs. Belair at WrestleMania feels like it's been a long time coming.

Expand Tweet

On RAW, we will find out who will be the defending Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback