Rhea Ripley match voted "Match of the Year" at WWE Slammys 2024

When Triple H said Rhea Ripley is Roman Reigns level at last year's WrestleMania post-show press conference, nobody would have expected the WWE star to carry the Women's World Championship for an entire year.

Moreover, Ripley managed to retain the belt at WrestleMania XL as well, putting away Becky Lynch in a thrilling opening contest on Night One that went just shy above 17 minutes. The Aussie has more to celebrate following this impressive win, as her Showcase of The Immortals showdown with Charlotte Flair was voted as "Match of the Year" at WWE Slammys 2024.

The Queen also made an appearance, accepting the award, albeit in is a bittersweet moment for her as she missed this year's Show of Shows due to injury. However, Flair also declared that she will be at WrestleMania 41 to deliver another "Match of the Year" contest.

Rhea Ripley won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 39 against SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Despite many believing that the two women deserved the main event spot of Night One, that honor went to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

The tag match was equally deserving to headline, but a legitimate argument can be made that Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair stole the show with their barnburner. The bout was a true passing of the torch moment. Ripley never had to look back ever since.

