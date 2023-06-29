Rhea Ripley has mean words for WWE fans in Liverpool after the show

Rhea Ripley and her fellow Judgment Day mates have already arrived in the UK. All of them have a busy weekend ahead, but they had one stop in Liverpool for a WWE Live Show. Following the show, the Women's World Champion had some sour words for the fans in attendance.

While The Judgment Day is gearing up for the Money In The Bank PLE, every member was involved in a match at the live show in Liverpool. Rhea Ripley was able to retain her World Heavyweight Championship against Natalya, and Dominik beat Ricochet. However, Finn Balor and Damian Priest got defeated at the hands of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, respectively.

Even though Rhea Ripley and her stablemates received a great ovation at the Liverpool live show, The Eradicator took to Twitter to share some mean words for the crowd in attendance afterward:

"#WWELiverpool you really didn’t deserve us…," she tweeted.

Who did Rhea Ripley carry out of the Liverpool show?

A video doing the rounds from the live event in Liverpool showed the after-effects of Damian Priest's match against Seth Rollins. It looked like Priest had taken quite a beating from the World Heavyweight Champion and was unable to make his way to the back.

At first, Dominik tried carrying the Archer Of Infamy, but his back gave way, and he was forced to put Priest on the ground. Towards the end of the video, the Women's World Champion is seen coming to the aid of her teammates, picking up Dominik Mysterio, and carrying Damian Priest to the back.

Mami is well known for her feats of strength. One of the moments that the WWE Universe has enjoyed is her carrying Dominik Mysterio around the ring when the latter jumped into her arms after her win against Natalya at Night Of Champions last month.

