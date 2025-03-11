Rhea Ripley might not compete at WrestleMania 41, says WWE analyst, for the title due to a major reason

Rhea Ripley's dream of entering WrestleMania as champion ended on WWE RAW last week when she lost the title to IYO SKY. Recently, Sam Roberts stated that there's a chance Mami might not be involved in the title picture heading into Las Vegas.

Ad

Earlier this month, Rhea Ripley defended her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY and lost the title heading into WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match to face the champion at The Show of Shows.

Speaking on RAW Recap, WWE analyst Sam Roberts raised a valid point regarding Rhea Ripley and whether she would compete for the title at WrestleMania 41. The analyst stated that there's no clear path for how Mami would be inserted into the title picture at the event and that constantly interrupting promos won't put her on the show against IYO SKY and Bianca Belair.

Ad

Trending

"I mean, I know, to me, I'm sure Rhea Ripley would like to be factored into the WrestleMania match, but I don't see what the path is, and I certainly don't think it's interrupting promos, but maybe I'm wrong," Roberts said. (From 36:25 to 36:35)

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Ad

IYO SKY slapped Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair on WWE RAW heading into WrestleMania 41

Earlier this year, IYO SKY gained momentum as she went head-to-head against Liv Morgan on several occasions. However, it was Rhea Ripley who captured the Women's World Championship from her long-time rival instead of The Genius of the Sky.

Later, SKY defeated Mami to win the Women's World Championship after Rhea Ripley started bickering with Bianca Belair at ringside. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, IYO SKY made her first appearance as the Women's World Champion, and fans at The Garden loved it.

Ad

She was joined in the ring by her upcoming challenger and the former champion. This led to another round of bickering between Ripley and Belair, in which Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley shoved SKY while trash-talking each other. This didn't sit well with the champion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Genius of the Sky stood up to both stars and slapped them in the middle of the ring. It'll be interesting to see if this leads to a Triple Threat match or if SKY goes one-on-one against Belair at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback