Rhea Ripley must take bold steps for her security after scary fan incident, feels WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Teddy Long recently spoke about Rhea Ripley being swarmed by fans. The incident happened this past week while the star was in Paris.

Ad

The Eradicator found herself stuck in a scary fan encounter ahead of the Clash in Paris PLE. Mami was making her way to her Uber when a group of fans mobbed her, trying to take selfies with the star. Videos of the incident surfaced online, showing Rhea completely encircled by the fans. The WWE star was visibly upset and responded with a social media post, urging fans to reconsider their treatment of wrestlers in the public sphere.

Ad

Trending

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Teddy Long noted that fans would always try to get a moment with their favorite star. He pointed out that Mami was one of the biggest stars in WWE, getting regular TV time and a spot at the top of the roster. He felt Rhea Ripley needed to hire her own security to avoid such situations in the future.

Ad

"I agree, but nobody's gonna do that. The only thing that's gonna help you there is you're gonna have to hire your own security." Teddy continued, "Like I said, in the position that she's in right now, she's hot on TV and everything. And if that's the problem, then she needs to hire her own security."

Ad

Ad

As Rhea Ripley has grown her star power within WWE, her fan base has also grown, resulting in such incidents. Her unique look, charisma, and in-ring ability make her one of the most likable characters in the company.

It will be interesting to see if the 28-year-old star takes some steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More