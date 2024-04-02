Rhea Ripley needed to be taken away by security during WWE RAW while furious; multiple guards had to hold her 

Rhea Ripley is headed to WrestleMania, but she's not happy about how things have ended in the build-up to the show.

After Dominik Mysterio invited them, Ripley was already annoyed about how things were going with Santos Escobar leading Legado Del Fantasma into the Judgment Day locker room. She was not happy about it, but what was done was done.

Things worsened during Becky Lynch's promo after the star interrupted her interview earlier that night. She was enraged and wanted revenge on her WrestleMania opponent. Adam Pearce interrupted and tried to get in the way, with security between them.

Rhea Ripley, though, was not to be stopped. She went through almost 10 security guards to get to Becky Lynch, and the two started to brawl. Things got wild between them as security interrupted them again, and they were eventually taken to the back.

Expand Tweet

Adam Pearce had to get involved and separate them backstage, with security taking the women away as things got utterly chaotic. There was no stopping either star and despite more than 10 security guards and Pearce himself being involved, many restrictions were needed to end it.

Rhea Ripley was still furious about Lynch's attack earlier, and her fury clearly showed when it came to what happened on RAW.

Poll : Did you enjoy this week's RAW? Yes! Nope! 0 votes View Discussion