Rhea Ripley needs a big win at upcoming clash, according to former WWE manager 

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. The Terror Twins have been a thorn in the side of Judgment Day.

The Judgment Day imploded at SummerSlam as both Rhea and Damian were betrayed by their faction member. As a result, the Stars lost their championship matches at the event. Since then, they have been out to get retribution from their former faction.

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran felt the babyfaces should go over at Bash in Berlin. He pointed out that Rhea hadn't won a big match since she returned from injury. Cornette claimed the story could continue, but Priest and Ripley needed the win.

"You know, I'm thinking the babyfaces should go over, but that doesn't mean that's the end of the program. They can get heat after, or they can do something or whatever... This is Rhea's big return. I'm not worried about Priest as much, but this is Rhea's big return from her injury," Cornette continued. "In that case, Rhea needs to win something here pretty soon." [From 0:39 - 1:25]

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest attacked The Judgment Day

Judgment Day was in an eight-man tag team match against the LWO this week on RAW.

The villainous team managed to win with some underhanded tactics. However, the members initiated a beatdown on the LWO after the match.

This led to Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley rushing out for the save. The two stars cleaned the house. Rhea hit a Riptide on JD McDonagh while Priest laid out Carlito with the South of Heaven Chokeslam.

Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Finn Balor watched in horror as the Terror Twins stood tall in the ring.

It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious when Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest face "Dirty" Dom and Liv in a mixed tag team match.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

