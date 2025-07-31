  • home icon
Rhea Ripley nervous about WWE Unreal - "There's a lot of things that we don't want out there"

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jul 31, 2025 15:30 GMT
Rhea Ripley is one of WWE
Rhea Ripley is one of WWE's most over stars

WWE star Rhea Ripley recently shared her thoughts on the company's new show, Unreal. The docuseries has been available on Netflix since July 29.

WWE Unreal is a groundbreaking show that takes fans behind the scenes. It unravels the crazy, colorful world of professional wrestling and shows how the writers and wrestlers go about creating magic in the ring. The show demystifies the company's creative process and some of its most protected secrets.

On a recent episode of the Lightweights podcast, Rhea Ripley detailed that wrestling was a secretive business, and she wondered what would be on display on the show. However, the star was excited that fans would see the real humans behind the characters and the struggles they had to deal with on a weekly basis.

"I mean, for me, I'm a little bit nervous to see what is actually shown, just because this business is very, like, hidden. Like, there's a lot of things that we don't want out there for everyone. But I think the thing that I'm more excited for is people being able to see, like, a little bit more human side of us, where they can connect to us that little bit more, and they can see the struggles that we go through on a weekly basis, if not multi-time weekly basis, like, preparing for the matches and stuff. Just, like, what our mental structure is going into it, and what we're having to overcome week in and week out. That's what I'm excited for. Everything else, I'm a little bit nervous." [From 0:12 onwards]
Rhea Ripley will be in action at SummerSlam

At SummerSlam this year, Rhea Ripley will be in a huge Triple Threat match. She will square off against IYO SKY and Naomi for the Women's World Championship.

At the historic Evolution PLE, Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during the main event between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY to win the Women's World Title. Since then, the three women have been feuding over the coveted championship.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce decided that the best way to settle things was to put the three stars in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam for the Women's World Championship.

While using the quotes from this piece, please credit the Lightweights podcast and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Edited by Prityush Haldar
