Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax both left hurt on WWE RAW; big star has potential breakout moment

Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley didn't have the best time on WWE RAW this week. Both were left beaten and looked like they were in trouble at the end of the night, even though Ripley had the upper hand early on attacking Jax. Another star who appeared and took her out in something of a breakout moment for her on RAW was Shayna Baszler.

Although Baszler has always been a dangerous star capable of taking anyone out, in the weeks since she defeated Ronda Rousey, sending her out of the company, she's mostly been on a mediocre run. Not doing much, the star had unfortunately faded to the background. That changed tonight.

Jax was facing Raquel Rodriguez tonight when Rhea Ripley attacked her. The star didn't spare her, taking her down, and Jax was hurt. Soon after, though, Ripley was taken down as well.

Expand Tweet

Shayna Baszler attacked, assaulting Rhea Ripley and leaving her hurt in the ring. With Jax and Ripley both down, Baszler stood tall. Whether this indicates a four-way for Ripley's title or simply a breakout resurgence from Baszler remains to be seen.

The coming weeks should reveal more about Baszler's run in WWE.

What did you think of this ambush? Sound off in the comments section below.