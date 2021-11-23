Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. lose WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to surprising duo

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW witnessed the fallout from last night's Survivor Series event and also featured a ton of matches.

One such match featured Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. defending their Women's Tag Team Championships against the surprising team of Queen Zelina and Carmella.

Zelina and Carmella shocked the crowd at the Barclays Center with arguably the biggest upset of the night. They defeated Ripley and Nikki to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

The match wasn't in Zelina and Carmella's favor from the get-go as the powerful Ripley stopped most of the offensive flurries coming her way from her opponents. She even blocked a headscissors-takedown attempt from the 2021 Queen's Crown winner at one point during the match by grabbing her and then launching her across the ring.

In the closing seconds of the match, Queen Zelina hit Nikki with the Code Red and followed up with the pin to get the victory.

Queen Zelina and Carmella are now the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Of the four superstars involved in the match, three have been previous world champions. But, it was a special night for Zelina as this was her first title win in WWE and fans on social media showed their appreciation.

After getting released from her contract in 2020, Zelina was rehired by the company and made her surprise return on the July 2, 2021 episode of SmackDown. Vega would then be drafted into the red brand as part of the 2021 Draft.

After becoming the first-ever Queen's Crown winner at Crown Jewel a few months ago in Saudi Arabia and now winning the Women's Tag Team Titles, it looks like WWE has big things planned for La Muneca in the future.

What remains to be seen is how Nikki and Ripley will bounce back from their loss tonight.

