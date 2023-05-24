Rhea Ripley noticed this edited wedding photo on Twitter; how did she react?

Rhea Ripley has reacted to a hilarious photoshopped image featuring herself and Dominik Mysterio with a 'Like' on Twitter.

The on-screen relationship between Ripley and Dominik is blooming with each passing week. Ripley's recent romantic messages addressed to Dominik have left many fans surprised.

A photoshopped image recently went viral on Twitter, and fans had a variety of opinions over the same. The photo shows Finn Balor officiating the wedding between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. Some fans believed the photoshopped image took things too far, while others had a field day over it.

The Nightmare hasn't held back lately while expressing her love and admiration for Dominik. This time around, though, she trod carefully and simply reacted to the post with a 'Like.'

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have gotten quite close lately

Ripley was once Dominik's arch-rival, and she attacked the 26-year-old star on various occasions last year. Dominik eventually turned heel and joined forces with Ripley and The Judgment Day. Joining the faction proved to be the biggest turning point of his career, and he's currently one of the most despised heels on WWE TV.

Over the past few weeks, Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's bond has grown manifold. What initially seemed like a good friendship has now turned into a full-fledged on-screen relationship.

Most of The Nightmare's recent tweets have been nothing but romantic messages aimed at Dominik Mysterio. The young gun isn't shying away from responding to Rhea's romantic gestures with heartfelt messages of his own. One wonders how far Dominik and Ripley are planning to go when it comes to displaying their affection for each other on WWE TV and social media.

