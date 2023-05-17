Rhea Ripley has NSFW reaction to fan photo from WWE RAW

Current SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently had a four-word reaction to a picture of her from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

On the most recent RAW edition, The Eradicator accompanied Dominik Mysterio when the latter faced New Day's Xavier Woods in a singles match. Ripley assisted Dom Dom in defeating Woods for the second week in a row on the red brand. Following the show, a photo of The Nightmare surfaced online where a different angle of her derriere was showcased, leading to the fan claiming that the angle was "insane."

The Judgment Day member did not hold back from responding to the tweet. She punned on her catchphrase and stated that it was her "bootality."

"This is my bootality," Ripley wrote.

Rhea Ripley turned Brock Lesnar's recent promo into a meme

The former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will indeed have a good time watching Rhea Ripley's latest TikTok video. The Nightmare incorporated audio from Brock Lesnar's recent promo. Ripley can be seen in the video holding Dominik Mysterio's face and asking viewers to "Look at this face!"

During last week's Monday Night RAW, The Beast Incarnate cost Cody Rhodes an opportunity at the new World Heavyweight Championship.

He was hell-bent on demolishing The American Nightmare after the latter won at WWE Backlash and demanded a rematch at Night of Champions.

Nobody could have predicted Rhea Ripley would use The Beast's promo into a meme in her TikTok video. Fans have been raving about Ripley's antics and how much the SmackDown Women's Champion has been able to come into her own in the last few months.

