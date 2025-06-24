Rhea Ripley officially announced for WWE Night of Champions; will face 34-year-old star

Rhea Ripley has been added to the WWE Night of Champions card. It was announced on the latest episode of RAW that she will wrestle Raquel Rodriguez this Saturday, and a stipulation was included.

The Judgment Day member cost Mami a spot in the Women's Queen of the Ring tournament, and the latter did the same thing to her last week. Big Mami Cool was furious, and she called out The Eradicator on RAW this week. Ripley came out and the two stars got into a brawl.

Raquel Rodriguez pulled out a table and nearly got put through it by Mami, but Roxanne Perez ran in to make the save. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion sent Rhea Ripley into the furniture with the Tejana Bomb. Rhea confronted Adam Pearce backstage and demanded a match against Rodriguez.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The RAW General Manager made it official. It'll be Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight at WWE Night of Champions. The two stars will be free to tear each other apart, and they'll be able to use any weapon they want. Liv Morgan won't be there to help Raquel, but Mami will ultimately have to be mindful of Roxanne Perez.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!