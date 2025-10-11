Rhea Ripley officially confirms new name for alliance for Iyo Sky at Crown Jewel 2025

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 11, 2025 14:23 GMT
It has been confirmed (image via WWE)
It has been confirmed (image via WWE)

There have been a number of new alliances in WWE over the past few months, and it seems that Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky's has proved the most popular.

Ad

The two women were up against The Kabuki Warriors at Crown Jewel: Perth, and even though the two women entered separately, Rhea Ripley confirmed the name for their alliance on her face paint, something that Iyo also matched.

"Rhiyo" was written on Ripley's face as she made her way out to the ring in Australia, which is a combination of Rhea and Iyo's names.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Much like Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Ripley and Iyo Sky are two massive names in their own right, which is why the two women haven't been handed a name as a tag team by WWE.

Their match at Crown Jewel was also the first time that they had worked together as a duo instead of against each other, since they both have issues with The Kabuki Warriors.

Rhea Ripley got a huge pop in her hometown

Rhea Ripley made the trip back to her home country of Australia for Crown Jewel: Perth and was able to secure a match against The Kabuki Warriors after their recent issues on RAW.

Ad

Ripley got a huge pop as expected since she was walking out in front of her home country for the first time in more than a year.

Iyo Sky and Mami have also been at odds when it comes to Asuka and Kairi Sane, since Sky values them as her family, even after they turned their back on her.

It took a lot for Iyo Sky to turn her back on her Damage CTRL teammates because she believed Asuka had paved the path for her and actually saw the two women as her only family in WWE.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications