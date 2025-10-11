Rhea Ripley officially confirms new name for alliance for Iyo Sky at Crown Jewel 2025

There have been a number of new alliances in WWE over the past few months, and it seems that Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky's has proved the most popular. The two women were up against The Kabuki Warriors at Crown Jewel: Perth, and even though the two women entered separately, Rhea Ripley confirmed the name for their alliance on her face paint, something that Iyo also matched. &quot;Rhiyo&quot; was written on Ripley's face as she made her way out to the ring in Australia, which is a combination of Rhea and Iyo's names. Much like Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Ripley and Iyo Sky are two massive names in their own right, which is why the two women haven't been handed a name as a tag team by WWE. Their match at Crown Jewel was also the first time that they had worked together as a duo instead of against each other, since they both have issues with The Kabuki Warriors. Rhea Ripley got a huge pop in her hometownRhea Ripley made the trip back to her home country of Australia for Crown Jewel: Perth and was able to secure a match against The Kabuki Warriors after their recent issues on RAW. Ripley got a huge pop as expected since she was walking out in front of her home country for the first time in more than a year. Iyo Sky and Mami have also been at odds when it comes to Asuka and Kairi Sane, since Sky values them as her family, even after they turned their back on her. It took a lot for Iyo Sky to turn her back on her Damage CTRL teammates because she believed Asuka had paved the path for her and actually saw the two women as her only family in WWE.