  Rhea Ripley officially confirms new name for WWE RAW alliance 

Rhea Ripley officially confirms new name for WWE RAW alliance 

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 21, 2025 17:34 GMT
Rhea Ripley has confirmed it (image via WWE.com)
Rhea Ripley has confirmed it (image via WWE.com)

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY were on opposite sides of the ring at Evolution earlier this month, but the two women have now found common ground and been working as a tag team at recent live events.

While it's become common for teams to wrestle without official tag team names, it seems that Rhea Ripley wanted to have a name for her alliance with IYO SKY, and as part of a recent update on TikTok, she christened the duo as "Rhiyo."

It also seems that she has named the double stinkface move that the two women performed on Nia Jax.

"This is Rhiyo’s bootality 😈🍑," Ripley wrote in the caption.
Trending
Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY working together in a match (Image credit: Ripley's TikTok)
Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY working together in a match (Image credit: Ripley's TikTok)

Rhea and IYO appear to be making a formidable team as they were able to defeat Nia Jax and Naomi at a recent live event. However, it's unclear if this will bubble over onto RAW.

Now that Naomi is the Women's World Champion, it seems that Ripley and SKY can be on the same page, even though they have a triple-threat match at SummerSlam.

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY have been long-time rivals and friends

Rhea Ripley appears to be close friends with many women in the locker room and was seen hugging Bianca Belair following their WrestleMania match. IYO SKY and Ripley also embraced after they main-evented Evolution.

The two women have been on opposite sides of the ring many times throughout their careers, but their new alliance could open a number of doors for them in WWE.

It's also interesting to see that The Kabuki Warriors have reformed, but IYO SKY hasn't been pushed back towards the group as a member of Damage CTRL. She has been able to continue on her current path, and an alliance with Rhea has come as a surprise to the fans. This does, however, put Naomi at a major disadvantage at WWE SummerSlam.

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
