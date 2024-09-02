Rhea Ripley officially reveals name of her non-PG WWE move

Rhea Ripley has finally revealed the name of her popular non-PG move following The Terror Twins' win at WWE Bash in Berlin. Ripley used her iconic maneuver to pin Liv Morgan to get the victory.

Mami teamed up with Damian Priest to take on Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match in Germany. The Judgment Day tried to cost their former stablemates, but The Terror Twins prevailed in the end. Ripley got the win after hitting Riptide on the Women's World Champion.

The Eradicator pinned the champ in a suggestive way, which she officially named the "Pretzel Pin" on the Bash in Berlin post-show.

"I like to call the Pretzel pin because it is every fitting," Ripley said.

Priest jokingly suggested a different name:

"I call it the 'Take It Easy' pin."

While it seems like things are over between The Terror Twins and The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley is likely eyeing the Women's World Championship. She pinned the champion at Bash in Berlin, so she might demand a shot at the next premium live event, which is Bad Blood 2024.

It's an aptly named event not just for the Ripley-Morgan feud but also for Damian Priest's quest for revenge against Finn Balor. The two are set to clash soon following Balor's betrayal at SummerSlam that cost Priest his World Heavyweight Championship.

Dominik Mysterio open to intergender match against Rhea Ripley

It's rare for WWE to book an intergender match on television due to the society we live in today. However, Dominik Mysterio is open to fighting Rhea Ripley, although he's skeptical that it will happen.

"I don't think they'd book it but I'm here for it. Yeah [I'd do it], I mean, but let's just leave it at that. (...) I came out of my mother's womb and dropkicked the doctor. What do you think I would be willing to do as a 27-year-old?" Mysterio said before Bash in Berlin. [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

Ripley is no stranger to intergender matches, facing Akira Tozawa on the December 19, 2022, episode of WWE RAW. She dominated the match and defeated Tozawa.

