Rhea Ripley officially tops 2023 PWI Women's 250 list

Pro Wrestling Illustrated has named WWE superstar and reigning Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley as the No.1 women's wrestler in the world for 2023.

Ripley began her ascent to superstardom when he joined The Judgment Day last year. She slowly gained momentum as a top heel and earned a shot at redemption when she won the 2023 women's Royal Rumble match.

The Nightmare defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship and was later named the Women's World Champion. She continued her dominance by defeating challengers such as Zelina Vega, Natalya, and Raquel Rodriguez.

PWI announced on Wednesday night what many of her fans already know: Mami is always on top. Ripley is the No.1 women's wrestler in the world today, beating out Guilia, Bianca Belair, Jayme Hayter, and Tam Nakano.

Expand Tweet

It's an amazing accomplishment for Rhea Ripley, who didn't even make the top 10 last year. She was only at No.42 last year after working primarily in a tag team with Nikki A.S.H. and Liv Morgan.

Rhea Ripley to defend Women's World Championship in Fatal-5 Way match

Rhea Ripley faced off against Shayna Baszler this past Monday on WWE Raw. The match ended in a disqualification when a brawl ensued that also involved Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zoey Stark.

Ripley has had issues with Jax and Rodriguez, with Baszler getting into her business last week with a vicious knee strike to the face. Stark wants revenge on Jax, who has targeted the other four women involved.

Newly promoted RAW general manager Adam Pearce had a great idea later in the show. Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship in a Fatal 5-Way match at Crown Jewel against Baszler, Jax, Stark, and Rodriguez.

It's the first time there's a real threat to Rhea Ripley's reign as champion. She can lose her championship in a Fatal 5-Way even if she doesn't get pinned or submitted.

Who would come out of Crown Jewel as Women's World Champion? Share your answers in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches