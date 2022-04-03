"The bad blood between them is very, very high" – RAW star opens up on the feud between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was intrigued to witness how the matchup between RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair unfolded at WrestleMania.

The bad blood between Big Time Becks and The EST of WWE reached an all-time high on RAW this past week when Becky attempted to cut off Belair's hair. Bianca turned the tables and managed to cut off some of her locks heading into 'Mania.

Rhea spoke with Jose G of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview ahead of her match at WrestleMania. The Nightmare said she'd be keenly watching the bout between Lynch and Belair. Ripley pointed out that the two women had intense animosity for each other, making this feud even more enjoyable:

"Speaking on the subject, I'm very excited about Becky and Bianca. Very intrigued to see how that one turns out. I'm going to be watching it very, very closely. Bianca just cut Becky's hair and I think that was hilarious. But she does somehow rock a mullet. But the bad blood between them is very, very high right now. So I'm intrigued to see how badly they brutalize each other." (from 3:19 onwards)

Rhea Ripley was pulling for Bianca Belair to win the title

The Nightmare said she was confused about who'd win the match. Ripley pointed out that she felt Bianca Belair genuinely deserved to win because of the hard work she had put in:

"I'm conflicted with that. I'd love to be the one to beat Becky. But at the same time, Bianca is my girl and I'm going for her. I really hope she wins and gets the gold because then she'd have the RAW and the SmackDown titles. She's never held the NXT title. So I think she really deserves to hold the gold just because she's so fantastic at what she does." (from 3:50 onwards)

Rhea Ripley would be happy since Bianca Belair managed to defy all odds and dethrone Big Time Becks to win the RAW Women's Championship for the first time in her career. It'll be interesting to see if Rhea can replicate the feat and win tag team gold in her match on Sunday at Night 2 of WrestleMania.

