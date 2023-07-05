Rhea Ripley has one-word reaction to 28-year-old WWE Superstar calling out ALL of Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley reacted to a 28-year-old WWE Superstar who recently called out Judgment Day.

After Carmelo Hayes was done feuding with Baron Corbin, he found himself in another rivalry with Judgment Day. It all started when Hayes came out to rescue Seth Rollins from a brutal assault at the hands of Finn Balor.

The following week on RAW, Hayes again rescued Rollins from Balor, which prompted a match between himself and Balor, which the latter won. That week on NXT, Rhea Ripley showed up and warned Carmelo Hayes to stay out of their business.

Tonight on NXT, Hayes wasted no opportunity and called out the entire Judgment Day to show up in NXT.

“Well it’s looking like they [Judgment Day] found a solution. Look, we don’t take to threats lightly. We appreciate ya’ll sending Mama down here to give us a little warning… But she weren’t really saying nothing. Look, Imma tread lightly because Damian Priest got that Money in the Bank contract and nobody’s safe."

Hayes continued:

"But it’s a different ball game when you’re trying to ball in our court. We invite all of Judgment Day to come to NXT and follow through on that threat because over here, we the judge, we the jury, and the executioners." [0:01 - 0:45]

Rhea Ripley responded to Carmelo Hayes' challenge on Twitter with one word that showed what she thought of the NXT Champion.

"Idiots."

Rhea Ripley defended her Women's World Championship on RAW

Rhea Ripley defended her Women's World Championship against Natalya this Monday on RAW. While the champion put away Natalya quickly the last time these two women faced off, that wasn't the case this time.

Natalya brought the fight to Rhea and even busted her open during their match. However, Mami proved why she was the champion when she could still overcome Natalya.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Higher ups were very happy with the gritty nature of the Natalya vs Rhea Ripley match. (Fightful) Higher ups were very happy with the gritty nature of the Natalya vs Rhea Ripley match. (Fightful) https://t.co/A4te0UGIry

It will be interesting to see if Judgment Day will answer Carmelo Hayes' challenge and show up in NXT.

Do you think it was wise of Carmelo Hayes to call out Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section.

If you use Hayes' quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes