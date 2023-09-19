Rhea Ripley has a one-word reaction to Judgment Day member who defended her on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley reacted to her stablemate and on-screen partner Dominik Mysterio defending her tonight on WWE RAW.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have formed a formidable pairing ever since the former joined The Judgment Day. Together, they have helped each other out during their matches. Rhea has proven to be a big reason behind Dominik's success in the ring.

However, Rhea was absent from RAW tonight when Dominik Mysterio confronted Cody Rhodes at the start of the show. The American Nightmare took shots at their relationship and even went as far as to say that Dominik was more interested in Rhea than she was interested in him.

He even alleged that Mami was "eyeing" Jey Uso. Dominik quickly rejected Cody's comments, stating that they are a family in The Judgment Day.

This segment drew the reaction of Rhea, who took to social media to let Dominik know what she thought about it. She replied with a heart emoji to insinuate that the star stole her heart with the comment.

Dominik went on to face Cody Rhodes. Despite Damian Priest and Finn Balor's presence at ringside, the NXT North American Champion was unable to knock off The American Nightmare during their match tonight.

