Rhea Ripley has one-word reaction to major WWE betrayal

Rhea Ripley recently reacted to a major WWE betrayal that took place one year ago on RAW.

Last year, Edge founded Judgment Day with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Ever since its inception, the group has been dominant. After running roughshod on RAW for a couple of weeks, Edge added Finn Balor to the group.

However, as soon as Balor was brought in, the group turned on Edge and viciously attacked him before officially kicking him out of the faction. It has been exactly a year since Judgment Day betrayed their former leader.

When Sportskeeda Wrestling recalled the moment on social media, Rhea had a one-word reaction to the iconic moment.

"Family," wrote Ripley.

Following the betrayal, Edge engaged in a rivalry with Judgment Day that lasted several months.

Rhea Ripley is competing with a recurring knee issue

Rhea Ripley is one of the most dominant female performers on the WWE roster. Ever since she joined Judgment Day, Mami has proven that she isn't going to back down from anyone.

She has bodyslammed both men and women in her quest to become SmackDown Women's Champion. Her dream was finally realized at WrestleMania 39 when she defeated Charlotte Flair for the title.

While Ripley has been a dominant force in the ring, it looks like she is battling a recurring knee issue. During a recent interview with Greg & The Morning Buzz, Ripley revealed that her knee keeps popping out, saying that it happens randomly in matches.

"My knee always pops out, it's just a reoccurring thing for me. I can never remember which matches it actually does it in," said Ripley. [H/T Fightful]

Given her dominance, fans will be hoping that Rhea's knee gets better, as we wouldn't want to see her relinquish the SmackDown Women's title.

What do you make of Rhea's reaction to Judgment Day's betrayal? Sound off in the comments section.

