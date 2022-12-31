Rhea Ripley has one-word reaction to weird photoshopped image with Buddy Matthews

Rhea Ripley has reacted to a fan-made edited image featuring herself and Buddy Matthews.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest lost a Mixed Tag Team match to Karl Anderson and Mia Yim at tonight's Toronto live event. The Nightmare seemingly had a lot of fun at the event, judging by a picture that's currently making the rounds on the web. A fan ended up photoshopping Buddy Matthews' head in Ripley's hands in the image.

Ripley noticed the hilarious edited image and shared a one-word reaction to the same.

"Perfection!" she tweeted.

Check it out below:

How did fans respond to Rhea Ripley's one-word reaction to the amusing edited image?

Fans came in droves to Ripley's tweet and shared their reactions in the reply section. Check out some of the most notable responses below:

Ripley and Buddy Matthews have been together for a while now. The duo occasionally share pictures of themselves working out together at the gym. While Ripley is one of the most popular stars in WWE today, Buddy has been doing well for himself in All Elite Wrestling.

Not long ago, Ripley and The Judgment Day targeted the Mysterio family. Aalyah Mysterio ended up getting in Rhea's face and was shoved away immediately. Buddy Matthews dropped a hilarious tweet in response to the segment.

Buddy Matthews @SNM_Buddy I’ll let them fight for my custody in a ladder match! I’ll let them fight for my custody in a ladder match!

Fans remember that Buddy Matthews was romantically involved with Aalyah Mysterio back when he was working for WWE. Matthews later stated that he wasn't comfortable kissing Aalyah and only did so because it was part of his job.

As for Rhea Ripley, she is quite active on Twitter and occasionally reacts to/shares fans' posts about her. It didn't take long for her to notice the fan-edited image of Buddy Matthews and herself and react to the same.

