Rhea Ripley has one-word reaction to WWE Hall of Famer's NXT appearance 

Rhea Ripley has taken to social media to react to a WWE Hall of Famer's shocking appearance on this week's episode of NXT.

The Women's World Champion made another appearance on the former black-and-gold brand this week, accompanying NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio to the ring to address the crowd. Mysterio had recently retained his title in a Triple Threat match against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali at the Great American Bash, so the Judgment Day duo were in high spirits.

Or so they were until they were interrupted by NXT Superstar Dragon Lee. The luchador challenged Dominik to a match for the North American Championship next week, which the latter accepted.

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio then made a shocking appearance on the show, announcing that he will be in the corner of Dragon Lee for next week's title match. Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to give a one-word reaction.

"Urge...," she tweeted.

WWE star Rhea Ripley sends an anniversary message to Dominik Mysterio

Prior to joining the Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio was feuding against the stable alongside his dad, Rey Mysterio.

During this time, Dirty Dom was the target of multiple attacks from the woman he now calls his 'Mami' Rhea Ripley, who would accompany Finn Balor and Damian Priest to the ring for their matches with the Mysterios.

On an episode of RAW from a year ago, Ripley punished Mysterio with an innovative attack that went viral on social media. The nightmare took to Twitter to recall the incident from a year ago. She even wished her partner a happy anniversary.

"Happy one year my Latino heat,"she said.

You can check out Rhea's Tweet below:

